BROOKLYN — It was late September when a Haitian mother walked into a Flatbush urgent care center seeking medical attention for her 10-day-old infant, born in Texas. The baby’s belly button had grown infected, so Dr. Lynchy Lezeau, a physician at the center, referred the mother to nearby Kings County Hospital.

Both Lezeau and the staff at Kings County soon realized the family’s social needs, including stable housing and money for transportation.

“That's when the attending was telling me that this is the seventh family with the same story,” said Lezeau, who dug into his personal pockets to help. “I gave them some money to take care of the baby.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.