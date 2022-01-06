PORT-AU-PRINCE — Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP) and other experts said Haiti is seeing a flu outbreak that may be linked to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Dr. Jean William Pape, director of GHESKIO, said as of Jan. 4, the health center had already registered a case that tested positive for both coronavirus and influenza. He said the Haitian population is now facing two epidemics.

MSPP Director Dr. Lauré Adrien confirmed the flu outbreak in Haiti, the daily Le Nouvelliste reported. She said that while the country is in its seasonal flu period, “we also cannot rule out an upsurge in COVID cases, especially with the highly contagious Omicron variant, which probably is already in circulation in the country, although we do not yet have scientific proof.”

Only about 1% of Haiti’s population is vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Adrien. That percentage is based on the overall population of about 11 million. About 123,000 people have received a first dose and roughly 72,500 are fully vaccinated.