BAHAMAS — Thirty-six Haitians, including 10 women and two children, were intercepted at sea and detained while trying to enter the Bahamas on Jan. 4, local media reported.

Bahamas Police spokesperson Audley Peters said the agency had received an alert informing of a suspicious vessel in its maritime space.

Last year, Haitian migrants who were intercepted by Bahamian authorities were sent back to Haiti on planes that landed at the Cap-Haitien International Airport. On Oct. 1, the Bahamas turned back a group of 388 Haitians migrants who were trying to enter its shores.