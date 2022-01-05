UNIONDALE, NY — When Slovenia Dorisca’s two-year-old got sick with the flu, she rushed to North Shore University Hospital for help. With no job and no financial support after arriving from the U.S. border a few months prior, she broke down in tears when a hospital worker told her she would have to pay out of pocket since her daughter did not have health insurance.

Marie Sonia Saint Rose-Bienvil, a mental health nurse at the hospital, overheard Dorisca’s conversation. She decided to help her through her organization, called Solidarité Haitiano-Américaine de Long Island, or SHALI for short. As it turned out, the sick child was eligible for health coverage, but Dorisca, like many other migrants in the same situation, was unaware.

“Sonia has helped me a lot,” said Dorisca, who left Chile and made the perilous trip north through the Darién Gap to the U.S. last March.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.