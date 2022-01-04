PORT-AU-PRINCE — The General Administration of the National Airport Authority (AAN) unveiled on Dec. 30 a new departure terminal at Toussaint Louverture International Airport that complies with COVID-19 social distancing protocols set by the United States, according to local media.

“This new room is reserved only for passengers traveling to the United States,” said Irving Méhu, director of AAN. “This new space will accommodate more travelers departing for the United States, while the old airport departure lounge will continue to receive travelers to other countries.”

Prime Minister Ariel Henry and Rosemond Pradel, Minister of Public Works Transport and Communications, participated in the terminal opening ceremony.

“The new space will help airport officials to comply more easily with all [COVID-19] barrier measures and help travelers be more careful in the face of the resurgence of the virus,” Pradel said.