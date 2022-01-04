PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haitian Police Divisional Inspector Jerry Toussaint was killed on Jan. 1 by armed men in Pétion-Ville during a police operation, local news site Tripfoumi.com reported.

Toussaint, who oversaw the Thomassin police station, was battling armed gangs who sought to take over certain districts of Pétion-Ville. He was part of the police operation against armed bandits allegedly operating under “Ti Makak,” a gang leader in the Fessard area of Laboule 12, when Toussaint was shot in the head and neck.

Toussaint was the son of former Army Major Dany Toussaint, who died last year following a stroke. Dany Toussaint was a Senator and leader of the Haitian Democratic and Reformist Movement Party, as well as head of the Haitian Police and bodyguard of former president Jean-Bertrand Aristide.