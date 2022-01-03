NEW YORK — The New York City Council has paved the way for some non-citizen residents to vote in local elections, a move that could apply to over 23,000 Haitians in the city.

“This is a big win for New Yorkers, this is a big win for the immigrant community,” said Lovely Pierre, a Canarsie resident who serves fellow immigrants through a local church. Pierre said job development and education are issues that could bring new voters to the polls.

“You’re talking about, for Haitian immigrants, professional opportunities, job development,” said Pierre, who is married with three children. “If I can get my kids a good education, that’s even better.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.