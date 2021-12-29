NORTH MIAMI — On a recent night inside the gymnasium at North Miami Senior High School, hundreds flocked in for a Tabernacle of Glory Church for a special service. Meanwhile, on the Facebook page of the Haitian church, known widely as Shekinah, congregants from all corners of the globe flooded the Live comment section with prayers and prayer requests.

Alfredo Mona of Santo Domingo cried out to God to deliver him from the yoke of illnesses and poverty. Nadege Jean prayed for her three children. Others, like Monarch Celestin, tagged different friends, encouraging them to join the three-hour online service. After all, this wasn’t just any prayer night — it was the beginning of one of the most anticipated programs of Tabernacle of Glory, 12 Nights, a series of end-of-the-year services.

“We have different big events, but there’s always something special about 12 Nights,” said Pastor Elie Casseus, as he stood outside the gymnasium while worshippers sang boisterously inside. “That’s when we meet as a family and thank God, glorify him and prepare for next year.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.