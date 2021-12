NYC – December 2021

December 12, 2021

Bonbon Lakay Kremas Classics

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Bonbon Lakay

351 5th Ave., Brooklyn, NY

To attend, click here

CCST Winter Fundraiser

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Brasserie Creole

227-02 Linden Blvd., Cambria Heights, NY

For tickets click here

December 14, 2021

Haitian Art Gallery Pop-up Shop

2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

187 Utica Ave., Brooklyn, NY

For tickets, click here

December 19, 2021

Brunchen Chill Networking Mixer

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Loft 32, 3202 Church Ave., Brooklyn, NY

For tickets, click here

Zanmi Restaurant

Live music every week until Christmas

1206 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY

For reservations, click here

December 31, 2021

“From Nothing to Prominence” Book Release

6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

First Haitian Evangelical Church of Queens

218-85 Hempstead Ave., Queens, NY

To register, click here

Miami, FL. – December 2021

Haitian folkloric dance class

Every Saturday

2:30 p.m – 4:00 p.m.

Little Haiti cultural center

Miami, FL 33137

For more details, visit here

December 16, 2021

2021 holiday mixer

From Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime and the Association of Haitian Educators of Dade (AHED)

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 pm

MOCA paradise courtyard, North Miami Fl 33161

To register, visit here

December 18, 2021

NoMi Library celebrity story time and toy drive

Starting 2:00 p.m.

North Miami Public Library

North Miami, FL 33161

To register, visit here