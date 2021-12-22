NEW YORK — Governments in New York and Massachusetts plan to set aside nearly $10 million to help Haitian immigrants coming into the United States.

New York City has agreed to provide $1.5 million in funding to community nonprofits, to connect newly arrived Haitians with social services and offer pro-bono legal assistance, the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) announced Dec. 22. Earlier this month, the state of Massachusetts passed a bill that set aside more than $8 million for Haitian migrants.

More than 10,000 additional Haitians are now living in the U.S. since the September immigration crisis in Del Rio, Texas, seeking asylum. Social service organizations have helped connect recent arrivals with attorneys, who say that winning an asylum case will be difficult for many Haitians.

