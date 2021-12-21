The 17 Christian missionaries kidnapped two months ago in Haiti stood together in Florida, smiling, three days after the most of the group escaped captivity. It was one of multiple photos shown during a Christian Aid Ministries press conference, of the captives in the days following their return to the United States.

Under cover of night, 12 missionaries who were held hostage in Haiti pried open a locked door, left the room in which they were held and silently followed a planned escape route away from their captors. That is how the remaining missionaries kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang in October freed themselves while authorities were negotiating their release, said Weston Showalter, a spokesperson for Christian Aid Ministries, during a Dec. 20 press conference.

After their escape, as night turned to dawn on Dec. 16, authorities found the former hostages in Morne a Cabrit, a community about 23 miles south of Port-au-Prince, according to Haitian National Police.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.