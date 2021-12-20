NEW YORK – More assistance is headed to the Haitian National Police in the form of equipment, money and personnel, said Brain Nichols, the U.S. State Department assistant secretary of Western Hemisphere affairs. The aid included from the U.S. and other countries, Nichols said, aims to help PHN fight the street gangs and improve security for Haitians.

During a Dec. 17 press call, Nichols detailed the results of a meeting between international partners and Haiti that occurred earlier that day. Representatives from the Organization of American States, United Nations, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil and other international partners made commitments for security, political and economic assistance to Haiti. However, Nichols did not share specifics in many areas including a full dollar figure for the aid.

“We’ve also started a project with the Organization of American States to bolster the Haitian National Police’s community policing and police presence, improve service delivery, and engage with at-risk youth,” said Nichols. “We firmly believe that gang prevention strategies must include strong community policing efforts to rebuild citizen confidence in the Haitian National Police and reduce incentives for youth gang participation.”

