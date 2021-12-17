Bonbon Lakay, a specialty Haitian treats store in Park Slope, held the first Kremas Classic to answer the age-old question: Who makes the best Kremas? A new generation of kremas maker responded to the call. The winners were awarded Best Kremas Brand, Best Homemade Kremas, or People’s Choice prizes.

Leonardo March

Leonardo March is Brooklyn-based visual journalist from Puerto Rico. In a previous life Leonardo was a photographer and graphic designer, skills he’s refocusing to cover the Haitian Diaspora in the US. Leonardo can be reached at Leonardo@haitiantimes.com

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *