Bonbon Lakay, a specialty Haitian treats store in Park Slope, held the first Kremas Classic to answer the age-old question: Who makes the best Kremas? A new generation of kremas maker responded to the call. The winners were awarded Best Kremas Brand, Best Homemade Kremas, or People’s Choice prizes.
Leonardo March is Brooklyn-based visual journalist from Puerto Rico. In a previous life Leonardo was a photographer and graphic designer, skills he’s refocusing to cover the Haitian Diaspora in the US. Leonardo can be reached at Leonardo@haitiantimes.comMore by Leonardo March