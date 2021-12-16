Haitian President Jovenel Moïse ordered the destruction of an airstrip in Haiti’s Artibonite region used for drug trafficking, according to a New York Times article. In his private residence, he kept a list of people, including the brother-in-law of his predecessor, involved in Haiti’s drug trade. Ultimately, that list might have been what drew assassins to the Moïse home that fateful night in early July.

“It wasn’t a surprise,” said Josue Renaud, speaking about the influence of the predecessor, Michel Martelly, in Haiti’s affairs under Jovenel.

Overall, said Renaud, a Boston-based activist and president of the New England Human Rights Organization, the article raises more questions about United States support for Martelly and his PHTK party even as conditions in Haiti deteriorated.

