PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haitian National Police arrested two alleged gang leaders during an operation carried out in Cazeau, near the town of Tabarre, the daily Le Nouvelliste reported.

The suspects arrested have been identified as Cathel Jones, alleged leader of the Terre-Noire gang in Cité Soleil, and his aide, Mahotière Angelo. Police also confiscated an assault rifle, two loaded magazines, a Nissan Xterra and four cell phones.