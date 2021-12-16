Editor’s note: This is a developing story emerging Dec. 16. This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Gang members have released the remaining 12 missionaries kidnapped in Croix-des-Bouquets two months ago, the Christian Aid Ministries announced on its website Thursday.

“We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining twelve hostages are FREE,” the note reads. “Join us in praising God that all seventeen of our loved ones are now safe. Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months.”

The missionaries were released Wednesday night, according to news site Vant Bef Info. The 400 Mawozo gang, which claimed responsibility for kidnapping the 17 Christians on Oct. 16, had asked for a ransom of $1 million per person. It is unclear if the ransom was paid.

The Christian Aid Ministries members, including children, were kidnapped in Croix-des-Bouquets, an area of the capital known to be controlled by the Mawozo.

The gang first released two of the missionaries on Nov. 21 and three on Dec. 6.