PORT-AU-PRINCE — A deputy mayor, professor and doctor were among those taken during a recent spate of kidnappings.

Maxo Ambroise, the deputy mayor of Cornillon-Grand Bois, was abducted on Dec. 13, according to the digital news site Vant Bef Info.

Unidentified individuals committed the kidnapping in Dargou, a locality of Croix-Des-Bouquets. Ambroise’s family is currently involved in negotiations with the kidnappers. No further information has been reported.

On the same day, bandits kidnapped State University of Haiti professor Roberte Bien-Aimé Momplaisir and her husband, Jean Raoul Momplaisir, in Port-au-Prince, local daily Le Nouvelliste reported.

The State University Faculty of Sciences Board of directors condemned the kidnapping and denounced “the extreme irresponsibility” of Haiti’s political leaders, the daily reported

On Dec.15, members of four families reported that several relatives, including a young doctor, were kidnapped over the weekend. They were interviewed on the Radio Television Caraibes live morning show, hoping that the kidnappers would listen to their pleas and free their loved ones.