NEW YORK — The ongoing hostage situation following the kidnapping of 17 foreign missionaries in October has drawn condemnation from Haitians and left some calling for a stronger response from the United States.

Flatbush, Brooklyn resident Jimmy Joseph called for more American assistance to confront 400 Mawozo, the gang that has perpetrated the kidnappings and is now demanding ransom for the captives’ release.

“Just a small group of young boys doing stupid things [and] they allow them to do that,” Joseph, 42, lamented. “One hundred soldiers, as soon as they step down there, the problem will be solved.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.