BROOKLYN — A group of Haitian-Americans are heading to Washington, D.C., to demand an end to the Biden Administration’s use of Title 42, which immigration advocates say limits Haitian asylum seekers’ rights.

“We think it’s a racist policy, we want it revoked,” rally organizer Jackson Rockingster said, of Title 42.

“We want more humane immigration policy, we want to remind everyone that this is a nation of immigrants,” said Rockingster, chair of Little Haiti BK, a nonprofit that is organizing the trip to rally in front of the White House. “We are part of America, and we’ve always contributed.”

