Clyde Vanel addresses a crowd of almost 800 who attended his swearing-in ceremony at York College. Photo from New York State Assembly.

NEW YORK — One week after joining the New York State race for attorney general, Assemblymember Clyde Vanel announced he plans to withdraw.

The Haitian-American lawmaker will instead support incumbent Attorney General Letitia James, who decided to suspend her gubernatorial campaign on Dec. 9 to run for re-election in her current role next election cycle.

“I support the awesome work that Attorney General James has been doing and the investigations that she has been doing in her office,” Vanel said in his Dec. 13 announcement.

