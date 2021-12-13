Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said he and other regional Latin America leaders want the international community to help Haiti’s police force bring security to the beleaguered country.

In a Dec. 11 tweet that followed a meeting with the Presidents Carlos Alvarado of Costa Rica and Laurentino Cortizo of Panama in the Dominican Republic as part of the Alliance for Development in Democracy, Abinader said the United States, Canada and the European Union, should help restore security in Haiti.

The Latin countries’ leaders also asked the United Nations and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to strengthen the Haitian health system, with an emphasis on maternal and child care, vaccination against Covid and general healthcare.

They also reiterated their proposal, presented in Panama, to draft a roadmap for a comprehensive development plan for Haiti.

Abinader’s tweet drew strong reactions from some social media users. Some asked that the DR president stop focusing on Haiti and deal instead with crimes in his own country. Several made it a point to remind Abinader he is not the president of Haiti.