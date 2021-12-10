FORT LAUDERDALE — It’s just not the same when she eats soup joumou in Florida, the Florida woman said. She really wants to celebrate the year-end festivities with her father, mother and sisters who live in Port-au-Prince. Plus, she doesn’t want to miss one of her favorite bands performing in Port-au-Prince.

So, despite kidnapping being on the rise and the political unrest, the civic leader based in Broward County is considering a trip to Port-au-Prince for the holidays. The Florida woman preferred not to make her name public so she won’t get targeted. She travels to Haiti about once a month and is currently there.

“I refuse to live in fear,” the Florida woman said. “Peace is a beautiful thing, peace is equivalent to happiness to me. Go wherever you want to go, you’re going to die where you need to die.”

