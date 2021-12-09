The 15th edition of “Artisanat en Fête” arts and crafts expo is set to take place Dec. 11-12 at Tara’s in Pétion-Ville, Le Nouvelliste reported. It is one of a few events taking place even as many have been canceled due to ongoing violence and political turmoil around the country.

More than 200 artisans are expected on the event site at Laboule 12, to present their creations during the event organized by the Institute for Research and Promotion of Haitian Art (IRPAH). This year’s theme is “Nou pa ka sispann travay,” Creole for “we can’t stop working.”

“The craftsmen need you more than ever. Craftsmen have financial problems given the [cancellation] of several planned activities,” said Martine Blanchard, president of IRPAH.

Blanchard calls for kindness and public support that must focus on artisans, who this year are affected by insecurity. Some are victims of the August 14 earthquake that devastated Haiti.