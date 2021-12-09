A civic group in southern Haiti is hosting a literary and artistic fair in the town of Paillant, a district of Miragoâne. Haitian writer Jean Emmanuel Jacquet, a former Minister of Culture and Communication and former head of the National Book Administration, will headline the three-day event starting Dec.10.

Organized around the theme “Paillant, the book above all”, the event is part of the Nippes Department’s patronal feast, “Our Lady of Guadalupe.” Conferences, talks, theater and dance workshops, as well as stage readings, book sales and exhibitions of crafts are planned — a breath of fresh air at a time when insecurity paralyzes numerous cultural activities around Haiti.

The department of Nippes was severely devastated by the Aug. 14 7.2 magnitude earthquake that killed at least 2,200 people.