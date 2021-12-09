This time last year, the World Bank announced $60 million for Haiti tech projects. So far, Haiti has received only $1,328,536.32 to improve internet connectivity and help the population develop digital skills to benefit the economy.

Now, with variants from COVID-19 remaining persistent and only 0.8% of the population vaccinated, the architects of the Haiti Digital Acceleration Project cautioned in different reports that the pandemic is a risk to implementing the project.

In all, the $60 million was to be disbursed over five years to support four components: $4 million for project management, $6 million for strengthening digital skills, $12 million for building competitive digital infrastructure, and $44 million for expanding broadband connectivity. The recipient is Haiti’s Ministry of Economy and Finances (MEF).

