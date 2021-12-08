New York State assemblymember Clyde Vanel speaks on the Haiti earthquake resolution. Photo from the New York State Assembly.

QUEENS — Assemblymember Clyde Vanel has announced he is running for Attorney General in next year’s election. The Haitian-American politician aims to replace incumbent Letitia James, who is vacating the post to run for New York State governor.

If successful, Vanel would become the first Haitian-American to hold statewide office in New York.

Vanel represents Assembly District 33 in Queens, which encompasses the neighborhoods of Cambria Heights, St. Albans, Hollis, Queens Village, Bellerose and parts of Floral Park — which is home to thousands of Haitian families. He announced his candidacy Dec. 6, joining eight other candidates in the race so far.

