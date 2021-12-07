PORT-AU-PRINCE—Three more of the 17 kidnapped foreign missionaries were released in Haiti on Dec. 6, bringing the total number of those freed to five, according to a statement from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries.

“We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night,” the statement read. “As announced on Friday, we would like to focus the next three days on praying and fasting for the hostages. Please continue to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released. We long for all the hostages to be reunited with their loved ones.”

As with the other hostages who were freed on Nov. 21, officials did not provide or confirm their identities or the circumstances surrounding their release.

A gang known as 400 Mawozo kidnapped the Christian Aid Ministries missionaries in the Croix-des-Bouquets area near Port-au-Prince on Oct.16. The group of hostages — which included five children — sparked international disbelief for its brazenness and choice of foreign victims.

The gang demanded a ransom of $1 million per person — a total of $17 million for the group of 16 Americans and one Canadian. The FBI and Haitian police have been in contact with the kidnappers.

It is still not clear how much money, if any, was paid in exchange for the release of the five hostages.