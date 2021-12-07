An empty street in Martissant. Photo credit: Metropole

Violent clashes with armed gangs fighting for control over Martissant, in the south of Port-au-Prince, left one bus passenger shot dead and several others wounded, local media reported.

The gunfire was first heard over the weekend in the Martissant area, witnesses said. The armed gangs continued fighting into the early morning hours of Dec. 6. That’s when passengers in a tap-tap were hit by stray bullets that killed one passenger and wounded several others, local daily Le Nouvelliste reported.

The victims were transported to a hospital in Leogane, also south of Port-au-Prince.

In a separate incident, meanwhile, armed men set fire to an abandoned Martissant police station in a showdown that was posted live on social media. Police had abandoned the neighborhood after gangs attacked the local station in early June.

The fatal bus shooting is similar to a Dec. 1 gunfight in the Fontamara neighborhood. At least five passengers were killed and a dozen were left injured in a bus attack there, local media Radio Metropole reported.