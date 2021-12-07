Havana Haiti, Carl Juste,
Renowned photojournalist Carle-Phillipe Juste’s “Havana, Haiti” photo collection premiered during Miami Art Week. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times

The Little Haiti Cultural Center hosted a variety of events during the 2021 Miami Art Week, such as art exhibitions, photo galleries, fashion shows, an Ayiti Art Couture Brunch, musical performances, movie screenings and more. Here are some of the images of Miami Art Week at Little Haiti.

Models sporting traditional Caribbean dresses stopped on the runway for pictures during the Coil Tune Freedom Festival Fashion Show. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times
Lolita Christian’s “Haiti Crown and Victory” painting was among several works of art up for sale. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times
A fresco stand near a set of chairs and a table. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times
Renowned photojournalist Carle-Phillipe Juste's "Havana, Haiti" photo collection premiered during Miami Art Week. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times
A model gazes ahead during the Coil Tune Freedom Festival Fashion Show. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times
A Royal Coils staffer styles a man’s dreadlocks during the festivities. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times
Lolita Christian was one of many artists whose artwork was on display. She also painted live for attendees for the first time in her career. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times
Lemba, a capoeira orchestra, dazzled the crowd as its members sang, played the berimbau, an African bow and the pandeiros, Brazilian frame drums. Other members of the orchestra performed an acrobatic dance while the music played. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times
Handbags, necklaces, bracelets and other accessories were available for purchase. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times
Haitian toiles were also for sale. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times
A model poses for a picture at the end of the runway during the Coil Tune Freedom Festival Fashion Show. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times

