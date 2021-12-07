The Little Haiti Cultural Center hosted a variety of events during the 2021 Miami Art Week, such as art exhibitions, photo galleries, fashion shows, an Ayiti Art Couture Brunch, musical performances, movie screenings and more. Here are some of the images of Miami Art Week at Little Haiti.
Onz Chéry
Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and ESNY before joining The Haitian Times. Onz is also a Report for America corps member.