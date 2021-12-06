Haitian-inspired artworks were on display near African-American paintings. Soca and reggae music blasted from the speakers after konpa songs. A photo gallery featured pictures from Havana, Cuba. During a brunch, participants ate waffles plated next to bowls of soup joumou.

The Little Haiti Cultural Center opened its doors to put Haitian and other countries' cultures on display at its venue during the 2021 Miami Art Week, which turned out to be more diverse than usual with Art Basel as its centerpiece.

“It was more than Haitian,” said visitor Shirley Sainte, as she walked out of LHCC Saturday carrying plastic bags of products she bought. “They left out the labels and we were just brothers and sisters. It was one way to know who the local artists are, the upcoming artists as well as retailers.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.