BROOKLYN — Edgina Desormeau is celebrating Haitian culture with the popular holiday drink, kremas. A free event at the 390 Social event space in Park Slope will feature a tasting competition with at least seven kremas brands, she said.

“No matter what is going on in our personal and professional lives I do think it’s important that we take the time to release and celebrate each other and celebrate our culture,” said Desormeau, owner of Bonbon Lakay, a bistro in Park Slope, Brooklyn, that is organizing the kremas tasting. “It’s important that we get together and uplift each other.”

In Little Haiti, Brooklyn, lights adorn the sidewalks and are hung across Nostrand Avenue, following a lighting ceremony this past weekend. And, Haitian-owned businesses like Desormeau’s Bonbon Lakay are also hosting events to celebrate the holiday season. This year, larger holiday events and gatherings are happening throughout the New York metropolitan region, following a 2020 season with stricter COVID-19 protocols.

