Immigrants, many from Haiti, are seen wading between the U.S. and Mexico on the Rio Grande on Sept. 21, 2021. Julio Cortez/AP

The Biden administration announced it is reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” program initially started under the Trump administration as of Dec. 6. Formally known as the “Migrant Protection Patrols,” or MPP, the program makes asylum seekers at the United States southern border return to Mexico to wait for immigration court hearings.

With thousands of Haitians arriving in the U.S., the program is likely to affect them the most when it begins to transfer asylum seekers to Mexico from seven ports of entry in the U.S.

Asylum seekers will have to wait in Mexico for up to six months.

