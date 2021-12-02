Haitian immigrants have been settling in Boston for at least 50 years. But until this year, none had served on the City Council.

Attorney Ruthzee Louijeune bucked that trend in the Nov. 2 election, capturing one of four at-large seats on the 13-member council.

“This win fills me with tremendous pride,” said Louijeune, 35, formerly the legal counsel on Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign. “It’s a sad thing that it’s taken this long, and it’s a joyous thing. And I hope to make the community proud.”

