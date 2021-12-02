A variety of factors cause food insecurity in communities across the United States, and the world. Addressing the issue effectively calls for a variety of measures and people who understand the communities affected. People like these Haitian-American advocate, based in New York, who are fighting food insecurity, locally and internationally. They shared with The Hatian Times about their work and how being Haitian influenced their career choice.
All interviews were condensed and edited for clarity. All photos by Leonardo March.
Benia Darius, 25, Special Projects Coordinator and Youth Food Justice Network Organizer at East New York Farms, a United Community Centers project. East New York
Darius is in charge of scheduling distributions of food and distributing food throughout the community. In addition, she organizes young people and creates workshops around food and social justice issues that affect black and brown communities.
Listen to Benia Darius’ interview
Jean-Martin Bauer, 43, Senior Advisor, United Nations World Food Programme.
Bauer works implementing food aid programs all over the world. He works on data analysis, understanding how many people need food aid, food assistance, for how long for what reasons and how to advocate for that.
Listen to the Jean-Martin Bauer’s interview
Dr. Antoine Vaval, 73, Director of the Gethsemane Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church food pantry in Crown Heights/Flatbush.
Dr. Vaval, a retired teacher, manages the church pantry, which feeds visitors from Flatbush, Canarsie, Midtown and East New York.
Listen to the Dr. Antoine Vaval’s interview:
Lucy Saintcyr, 31, Founder & Director of Supper Collective. Flatbush.
Supper Collective is an organization offering free food and prepared meals to those in need.