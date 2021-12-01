Pierrie-Ahn Fénélon. Photo credit: Press lakay.

Haitian student Pierrie-Ahn Fénélon has been awarded the RFI-AUF Young Writing Prize for her short story “Renaissance,” news site Rezonodwes reported.

The prize — a honor jointly bestowed by Radio France Internationale and the Agency of the University of Francophonie — was created to strengthen cultural, academic and scientific cooperation with French-speaking countries. The award is intended to encourage the writing of short stories in French by youngsters ages 18-29.

Fénélon is a student at the University of Notre Dame d’Haïti. Renaissance is a contemporary fable that recounts the birth of a sea monster.

The award ceremony took place on Tuesday at the University of Paris – International City campus on the occasion of the inauguration of the Francophonie Studies House. The winner of the RFI-AUF prize wins an international trip of cultural and literary experiences worth U.S. 2,265.

Last year, another Haitian student also won the prize. RFI reported then that Peterson Désir, a student at the State University of Haiti, received the honor for his short story, “Île Muse.”