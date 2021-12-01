PORT-AU-PRINCE — Kidnappers have abducted Jonas Saint-Juste, a former deputy mayor of the commune of Croix-des-Bouquets, and his son, reports the local daily Le Nouvelliste.

Armed individuals dressed in Haitian National Police (PNH) gear committed the double kidnapping in Bon Repos on Nov. 30, according to the daily Le Nouvelliste.

Kidnappings have increased overall in the past few months, according to the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, known by its French acronym CARDH. The watchgroup counted 117 cases in September, 140 in October and about 100 cases so far in November.