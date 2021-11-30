BROOKLYN — Haitian restaurants are feeling the impact of the worldwide supply chain disruptions in many ways, including rising costs and scarcity of staples, business owners say. A shortage of key seafood items is particularly endemic of the pain points.

Conch and red snapper are particularly hard to find for Robinson Joseph, owner of Kache Restaurant in Flatlands.

“There’s a shortage, and also the price has increased tremendously,” said Joseph, about the two popular seafoods. “It’s a really high price for it, to keep it on the menu to serve the Haitian community, since they love conch and they love snapper.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.