TAMPA BAY — Haitian athlete Ronaldo Damus scored twice in the U.S. second division’s final to help Orange County Soccer Club win its first league title.

The California based club topped Tampa Bay Rowdies 3-1 away from home at Al Lang Stadium in Florida during the United Soccer League Championship final.

Damus, a 22-year-old forward, was selected as the Most Valuable Player of the USLC’s final. He scored in the 25th and 38th minute from inside the box on both occasions. Damus is Orange County’s top scorer this season, tallying 18 goals in 31 matches.

Classic Ronaldo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fUq7lNOgvG — Orange County SC – ⭐ (@orangecountysc) November 29, 2021

A Haitian player last won the U.S. second division in 2016, when Derrick Etienne Jr. became a titlist with New York Red Bulls II. Etienne found the net once in the final.

Ronaldo Damus, far left, holds the Haitian flag while he celebrates Orange County Soccer Club’s first league title with his teammates. Photo by Luis Santana for The Tampa Bay Times

Damus, a Hinche, Haiti native, started his career with Real Hope Football Academy in Cap-Haitien in 2015. He transferred to North Texas Soccer Club in 2019 before joining Orange County this year.