Several headliners, including heads of state, were slated to speak at the fifth edition of the Haiti Tech Summit next month. But as the country’s political chaos and kidnapping crisis deepened, the event’s organizers decided to instead hold the event virtually on Dec. 10.

“I’ll be honest, I cried,” said Christine Ntim, founder of the Haiti Tech Summit, about the political unrest. “It takes a lot to bring people together from around the world with the message that this country has so much potential. But everything else is telling you otherwise. That’s demoralizing.”

Founded in 2017, the Haiti Tech Summit drew big names and founders in tech and other industries from around the globe, including Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s founder and Tom Davis, Forbes Magazine’s chief executive officer. Its series of programming, topped with hobnobbing opportunities at the Decameron Resort, drew about 2,000 at its height in 2018.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.