FORT LAUDERDALE — As Haitian businessman Samir Handal stood in front of three police officers scanning his passport at Istanbul Airport in Turkey last week, he rocked from side to side and looked around constantly. As though he knew he’d been caught.

Moments later, police arrested Handal for allegedly being one of the masterminds behind the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Authorities linked Handal to the killing, saying another suspect, disgraced physician Emmanuel Sanon had lived in Handal’s home in Delmas 60, Port-au-Prince.

Many Haitians rejoiced at news of the 46th arrest made in the ongoing investigation. But even as the number of suspects in custody mount, many critics say these arrests will not move the four-month-old case forward because so many powerful people are involved in the cover-up, they say. Others hope that rounding up the suspects involved is the first phase of what could become an upright justice system as Haiti looks to emerge from its crises.

