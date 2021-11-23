An American Airlines aircraft arrives at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince on Feb. 19, 2010. Photo by U.S. Navy Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Spike Call.

NEW YORK -- Some would-be travelers to Haiti got a rude awakening when flights via American Airlines hit the $3,000 mark for a regular seat. The price change comes as American Airlines cuts flights worldwide.

Roundtrip flights for week-long and 10-day trips leaving next week from Miami to Port-au-Prince totaled $3,200. The price climbs to an even steeper $3,300 for a month-long stay in Haiti.

This is not American’s cheapest airfare to Haiti. For flights from JFK to the capital, prices start at a minimum of $3,336 for week-long and 10-day trips, while a round-trip ticket for a month-long stay is just $6 cheaper at $3,330.

