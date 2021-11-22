Luis Bernard Henry.

Haitian author Luis Bernard Henry has won the Deschamps 2021 Prize for his novel “La petite fille bleu”, French for “The blue little girl,” reports the local daily Le Nouvelliste.

The Henri Deschamps Literary Prize was created in 1975 in memory of the founder of the Deschamps book publishing company. It is intended to reward the work of the general public.

Henry 24, from Les Cayes in southwest Haiti, is the youngest recipient of this award.

“How do you describe the emotion I’m feeling right now,” Henry told Le Nouvelliste. “It’s a mix of a lot of things, great euphoria and intense satisfaction. This award is an achievement and a beginning.”