A subway station in Flatbush and yet another street now have names that reflect the central Brooklyn neighborhood’s Haitian presence and culture.

Together with fellow elected officials and community leaders, District 42 Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte-Heremlyn led a Nov. 18 ceremony at Saint Jerome Catholic Church, for the Newkirk Avenue-Little Haiti Subway Station renaming. Earlier this year, $250,000 was allocated in the state budget to update signs and audio announcements in the station to reflect the new name. The Newkirk Avenue station serves the Nostrand Avenue 2 and 5 train lines.

In a separate Nov. 14 event, District 40 Council Member Mathieu Eugene led a co-naming ceremony at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Clarendon Road. Eugene co-sponsored a 2019 bill to co-name part of Flatbush Avenue, between Foster Avenue and Empire Boulevard, as Jean-Baptiste-Point Du Sable Boulevard, according to his office.

