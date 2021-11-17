Love Souley's new film, "Fanm Nan Mòn," showcases different women in Haiti (film still).

In her new film, “Fanm Nan Mòn,” Haitian-American visual artist Love Souley portrays the roles Haitian women have and their spiritual connection to their homeland. The film, available to watch on Vimeo, is brief but thoughtful, showing multiple women in a variety of settings.

The roles of the women — herbalists, mothers, artisans, dancers, merchants and neighbors — blend together in this 12 minute-and 27-second short. The women weave in and out of a collection of scenes set against a backdrop of homes, forests, oceans and fields.

“The women of Haiti are women who work hard to raise their children,” says the female narrator. “In the morning, they wake up, they don’t even know what they’re going to feed their children, but they work hard and food is provided.”

