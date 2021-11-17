Samir Handal, who is accused in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, was arrested on Nov. 15 in Turkey. Photo credit: Haiti 24

NEW YORK — Samir Handal, who is accused in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, was arrested on Nov. 15 in Turkey, Haiti’s Foreign Minister Claude Joseph confirmed in a tweet.

“I just had a telephone conversation with the Turkish Chancellor, my friend Mevlut Cavusoglu, to thank Turkey for the arrest of Samir Handal, one of the people of great interest in the investigation into the assassination of the president,” Joseph wrote.

Handal, considered a main suspect in the assassination of President Moïse, was the subject of a wanted notice from the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ).

Moïse was assassinated at his home in Pèlerin, Port-au-Prince, in the early morning hours of July 7. Former first lady Martine Moïse was also wounded in the attack.