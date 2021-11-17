BROOKLYN — To help some Haitian asylum seekers who struggle to pay for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) application fees, a nonprofit group in East Flatbush has teamed up with city officials to help them for free, through January 2022.

“There are more people applying than before, because of the earthquake,” said Porez Luxama, executive director of the nonprofit Life of Hope Center, about barriers to applying.

An additional 100,000 Haitians became eligible for TPS this summer after the Biden administration extended eligibility to any undocumented Haitian person living in the U.S. through July 29. The move came weeks after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Then, came the Aug. 14 earthquake in Haiti that killed at least 2,200 people.

