The Haiti men’s national basketball team is taking part in the first-ever International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) 3×3 AmeriCup tournament, scheduled for Nov. 12-14 in Miami, Florida.

Haiti, 13-seed on the FIBA 3×3 ranking in the America region, is opening the competition today in group A for the qualifying draw. The team will play Aruba at 9:15 a.m., and Jamaica at 12:55 p.m. If Haiti wins its group in the qualifiers, it will advance for the main draw in Pool C against Chile at 5:00 p.m. and Brazil at 6:50 p.m.

The other qualifying group includes Trinidad and Tobago, Guatemala, and Guyana in group B. The first in the group will advance in the main draw.

The players selected for the four-person roster are Didier Walter Dutelien, Antoine Joseph, Grégory Molthon and Walky Petit. The team will be coached by Maché Ti Tony basketball head coach Ashley Salomon. Emerson Jean-Francois, James Garvel Virgil, Charles Benson Turenne and Elminice Isnold also made the trip as reservists in case of injury or covid-19 infection.

The main draw will consist of 12 teams divided into four pools. Pool A in the main draw includes top-seeded USA, Mexico and Uruguay. Pool B regroups Canada, Argentina and Saint Lucia. The qualifying teams fill the spots in Pool C with Brazil and Chile; and pool D with the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

The top teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals on Sunday, Nov. 14. The semifinals and the final are scheduled to be played later the same day.

To watch the games, visit FIBA’s YouTube channel.

Qualifying Draw matches

Friday

Haiti vs Aruba, 9:15 a.m.

Haiti vs Jamaica, 12:55 p.m.

In case of qualification

Haiti vs Chile 5:00 p.m.

Haiti vs Brazil 6:50 p.m.