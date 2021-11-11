FORT LAUDERDALE — Fort Lauderdale and Cap-Haitien celebrated 20 years of being sister cities with an unexpected gift. Moments before the planned celebration, Haiti’s Ambassador to the United States, Bocchit Edmond, received news that the Inter-American Development Bank committed to investing $65 million to extend Caracol Industrial Park in Haiti’s northern region.

“Cap-Haitien will be a very, very good destination for investment,” Edmond said during the celebration at the Tower Club in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 9.

“Because of the HOPE and HELP laws, if you want to invest in Haiti, particularly in this area, everything that will be exported to the United States, the U.S. market — the biggest market — will be free of duty.”

