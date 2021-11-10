WASHINGTON — Haiti is one of six countries whose citizens will be eligible to apply for temporary, seasonal work visas in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Nov. 9. Applications may be filed under two guest worker programs in the coming year.

The Trump administration banned Haitians from applying to the U.S. guest worker programs in 2018.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, the Dominican Republic (currently only eligible for H-2A), Mauritius and Saint Lucia were also added to the list of countries eligible to participate in the H-2A and H-2B programs.

“The Department of Homeland Security is committed to working with our interagency partners to ensure that companies in the United States can fill temporary or seasonal jobs for which U.S. workers are not available,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas in the notice. “Adding these six new countries will enable their nationals to apply for temporary work in the United States.”

In total, nationals from 85 countries will be eligible to participate in the H-2A program and nationals from 86 countries will be eligible to participate in the H-2B program in the coming year.