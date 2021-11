An empty street in Martissant.People avoid to go out because of the gun shooting. Photo credit: Metropole HT.

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Armed gangs clashed with law enforcement in the neighborhoods of Martissant at the southern entrance to Port-au-Prince on Nov. 9, according to reports from local radio stations.

Residents testified that the clashes started in the early morning and lasted throughout the evening. At least one vehicle belonging to Haitian Armed Forces was set on fire.

No injuries were reported, though gunfire could be heard throughout the daylong standoff.